- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Big Show's biggest knockouts. As noted, Big Show returned to RAW last week as the surprise partner for Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens against AOP and Seth Rollins. On this Monday's RAW the two sides will meet again in a "Fist Fight."

- San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle wore cleats with The Rock on one side and Rock's brama bull logo on the other. The Rock saw the cleats and commented on Twitter, "Big love and gratitude to my boy @gkittle46, 'The People's Tight End' for rocking these electrifying custom ROCK's made by @MACHE275"

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and WWE US Champion Andrade.