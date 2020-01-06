Jushin Liger retired yesterday and wrestled in his final match at Wrestle Kingdom 14 with Naoki Sano as his partner. Liger and Sano went up against IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee with Takahashi getting the pinfall victory over Liger.

Liger's career spanned nearly 36 years and over 4,000 matches across the world. Considered one of the greatest junior heavyweights of all-time, Liger held the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship 11 times, and the Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles 6 times. He also won the Best of the Super Juniors in 1992, 1994, and 2001.

At today's New Year Dash, a retirement ceremony was held for the wrestling legend. Below is the ceremony from the show:

Jushin Liger's Retirement Ceremony to kick off the show featuring a number of NJPW stars including Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryu Lee, Tiger Mask IV, Taguchi, Nagata, Juice Robinson, and Kota Ibushi. Tanahashi gives flowers (meaning for new beginnings/new endings) to Liger and the group posed with Liger for photos. The wrestlers bow and shake hands with Liger before exiting the ring. Members of CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, SHO, and YOH) then head out. Okada says some words to Liger, hands over flowers, Liger bows to the members and more photos. Okada then takes a selfie with the whole group.

Liger is given more flowers by NJPW officials, including NJPW President Harold Meij. Liger's family comes out. Antonio Inoki has a special message for Liger, wishing him good health in his new life and raises a glass to Liger on his special night. Liger gets the mic, talks about his final match, thanks the fans, and says NJPW will continue to thrive and get bigger thanks to everyone there. Liger notes his mother was at Tokyo Dome and at tonight's show. He thanks his mother for raising him. He says to his wife and son that he's made them so lonely from all the travel, but now he's coming home and they will have to put up with him. He thanks the fans again. A 10-bell salute is given to Liger. The roster then joins him in the rings and lifts him in the air a couple times. Ligers heads to the back on his own, giving fans high-fives along the way.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of today's show!

You can check out the ceremony in the images below:

Members of CHAOS head out to take photos. Okada then gets a selfie with the group. #njdash pic.twitter.com/ULIKMSbB2d — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 6, 2020





Antonio Inoki (via video) has a message for Jushin Liger. Says he hopes Liger stays healthy in his new life and he raises a glass to Liger on his special night. #njdash pic.twitter.com/VKJcw0osmC — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 6, 2020





Jushin Liger heads to the back on his own to close out the ceremony.#njdash#ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/mN27qCjDlF — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 6, 2020



