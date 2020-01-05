NJPW New Year Dash will take place early Monday (1/6) from the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Join us for live coverage, beginning at 4:30 am ET / 1:30 am PT. The event will stream on NJPW World and FITE.

NJPW has already stated the card will be announced at the beginning of the show. Typically, this show is where new storylines are started for the year.

It was also announced Jushin Liger's retirement ceremony will be held at this event as he wrapped up a career that spans nearly 36 years in pro wrestling.