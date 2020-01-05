Announced earlier today at Wrestle Kingdom 14, the first night drew 40,008 fans to the Tokyo Dome. According to NJPW Reddit moderator @EvanDeadlySinsW, only the outfield seats were available, and those were opened the day of the show due to ticket demand.

The second night brought in 30,063 fans for a grand total of 70,071 fans who checked out NJPW's biggest show of the year.

For reference, Wrestle Kingdom 13 drew 38,162 fans and Wrestle Kingdom 12 brought in 34,995.

If you missed the action, check out results for Night 1 here, and results for Night 2 here.

Wrestling Inc. will also have live coverage of tomorrow's NJPW New Year Dash, beginning at 4:30 am ET / 1:30 am PT.