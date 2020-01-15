On tonight's AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach, PAC defeated Darby Allin. Jon Moxley also defeated Sammy Guevara in singles action. Moxley was attacked by the Inner Circle after his match (after turning down the group last week) and was jabbed in the eye with a spike by Jericho.

Originally, Moxley was supposed to face PAC next week on Jericho's cruise to decide who will become the new number one contender to AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. After the attack, it was teased Moxley may not be able to wrestle against PAC, but Moxley came out at the end of the night (with one eye bandaged up) to say he will be at next week's Dynamite.

Below is the updated lineup:

* SCU (c) vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* PAC vs. Jon Moxley (Number One Contender Match for the AEW World Championship)

* Joey Janela vs. Fenix

* Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Jurassic Express

Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show!