Ring of Honor has announced that ROH World Champion PCO will be appearing at Supercard of Honor XIV on April 4 in Lakeland, Florida at the RP Funding Center.

As noted, ROH recently announced that Bullet Club members, Jay White, KENTA, El Phantasmo, and Taiji Ishimori are scheduled for Supercard of Honor XIV.

Will Ospreay, Jay Lethal, ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee, Slex, Marty Scurll, and RUSH will also be at the event.

Below you can read ROH's announcement: