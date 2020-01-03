Former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison is currently in Memphis, Tennessee, according to PWInsider. Tonight's SmackDown will be held at the FedExForum in Memphis.

There's no word yet on if WWE has plans for Morrison to return on the first SmackDown of 2020, but we will keep you updated.

As we've noted, WWE recently confirmed reports that Morrison signed a new multi-year contract to return to the company. There's been no word yet on when Morrison will return, or which brand he will be on. Morrison recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and took shots at Seth Rollins and other WWE Superstars. You can read our recap of that appearance by clicking here.

On a related note, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette is also in Memphis today. It's possible that he will be backstage visiting as well.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.