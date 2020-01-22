It looks like WWE RAW Superstar Naomi may be returning to the ring for WWE in Sunday's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

Naomi is currently scheduled to be in Houston for Sunday's big event at Minute Maid Park, according to PWInsider. Word going around is that Naomi will be returning shortly and will be sent to the SmackDown brand, as The Usos were when they recently returned.

Naomi has been out of action since late July 2019. Her last TV match came during the last week of July - a win over Sarah Logan on WWE Main Event. She revealed in late September that she had been out of action due to health issues of her own, and family issues. It was reported that WWE officials left both The Usos and Naomi out of the 2019 WWE Draft because they had no creative plans for them, which could be why they were on the RAW roster until actually returning to the blue brand. Naomi was rumored to return to the ring at one point in November, but that never happened.

WWE currently has 25 spots open for Sunday's 30-Woman Rumble Match. The confirmed names as of this writing are Logan, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Alexa Bliss. It's been reported that there will be WWE NXT and NXT UK Superstars in the match as well.

Stay tuned for updates on Naomi's return and Sunday's Rumble card.