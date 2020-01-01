After tonight's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, Awesome Kong defeated Skyer Moore.

Also, AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU defeated Jack Evans, Angelico, and Kip Sabian in the final dark match.

As noted, before tonight's show Austin and Billy Gunn defeated Shawn Spears and Preston Vance in the first dark match of the night. Chuck Taylor will be next week's guest commentator on AEW Dark.

Skyler Moore (Sierra Erny - Team 3D trainee) vs. Awesome Kong for #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/FqiFMF4eb9 — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) January 2, 2020





Scoop #8: Awesome Kong defeats Skyler Moore — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 2, 2020

SCU vs. The Hybrid 2/Kip Sabian for next weeks #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/yytukunpPU — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) January 2, 2020



