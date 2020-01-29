After tonight's AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida defeated Mel. Post-match, Luther and Mel attacked fellow Nightmare Collective stablemate, Awesome Kong.

Also, Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy) defeated Colin Delaney and Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) in the final dark match of the night. Delaney previously worked for WWE—mostly in the ECW brand—back in 2007 and 2008. He returned to make a few appearances for WWE as talent enhancement in 2017 and 2018.

As noted, before tonight's show, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt (with Luchasaurus) defeated Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler. Taz joined Excalibur on commentary for next week's AEW Dark.

Hikaru Shida taking on The Nightmare Collective's Mel! #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/AOMYjc4lOZ — ALL THINGS COMBAT (@ThingsCombat) January 30, 2020









The team of Shawn Spears and Collin Delaney taking on Best Friends!! Any of you guys remember who Colin Delaney was? #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/J01Q5dfv7M — ALL THINGS COMBAT (@ThingsCombat) January 30, 2020





@NicVP88 contributed to this article.