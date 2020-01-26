Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella arrived in Houston this morning for the Royal Rumble, according to PWInsider. The report noted while WWE is filming plenty of WWE Network material, it's possible Marella could appear in either the Men's or the Women's Royal Rumble (bringing back his "Santina" gimmick).

Marella was released from WWE in 2016, but has wrestled on some indie shows since then, including GCW Bloodsport last September. Wrestling under his real name, Anthony Carelli, Marella defeated Simon Grimm at that event. He currently runs a wrestling and MMA school, The Battle Arts Academy, in Mississauga, Ontario.

As noted, here are others who have been spotted in Houston this weekend: WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Christian, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, and Rey Mysterio's son, Dominick.