It looks like Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be made official for WrestleMania 36 soon.

Tonight's post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW saw Edge return for a promo during the main event segment. Edge talked about working to get medically cleared and said he's in the best physical shape of his life. The Rated R Superstar did admit he doesn't know how long this run will be for, but he's back to end his career on his own terms.

Edge was interrupted by his former Rated RKO tag team partner, who Edge eliminated during Sunday's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match after working together earlier in the match. Tonight's segment saw Orton and Edge embrace as fans cheered them on. Orton proposed that Rated RKO get together one more time and before Edge could answer him, Orton laid him out with the RKO. Orton then used a steel chair on Edge and left him laying after putting his neck between two chairs with a stiff shot. RAW went off the air with Orton posing over a fallen Edge as shocked fans looked on.

WWE has not officially announced Edge vs. Orton as of this writing, but they have confirmed Men's Rumble winner Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for The Grandest Stage of Them All from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on April 5. Women's Rumble winner Charlotte Flair did not reveal her WrestleMania opponent on tonight's RAW and said she hasn't decided yet.

You can click here for the latest backstage updates on Edge's WWE status and the talks he had with AEW.

Stay tuned for updates on Edge and Orton. Below are a few shots from tonight's segment: