WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been added back to the official WWE roster page. He has not been assigned to either the RAW or the SmackDown roster as of this writing, despite the announced appearance for tonight's RAW.

It was first reported by the Wrestling Observer back in October that Edge had negotiated a significant new WWE contract by playing them against AEW. Up until last night, Edge has been denying reports on a possible WWE return, but he was in Pittsburgh in October, possibly to meet with WWE doctors. It was reported earlier today, via @Wrestlevotes, that The Rated R Superstar has inked a three-year deal with WWE, worth significant money.

Regarding talks with AEW and WWE, it's being reported by WrestleZone and Pro Wrestling Sheet that Edge began talks with both promotions back in August after stating during a podcast that he could wrestle another match. AEW reportedly made a serious offer to Edge to work behind-the-scenes as an agent or producer, and an in-ring talent for a handful of matches.

Edge's new WWE deal reportedly calls for him to participate in a few matches per year, and a number of WWE TV appearances. He is still rumored to face a RAW Superstar at WrestleMania 36, possibly Randy Orton. The plan is to use Edge as a special attraction talent.

It was also noted that Edge ended up getting medically cleared to compete, and WWE had a wrestling ring sent to North Carolina so he could train.

WWE kept Edge's Rumble return a secret by flying him to Houston, Texas on a private plane, and keeping him hid until it was time for his ring entrance in the main event.