Earlier this week Impact Wrestling's Twitch channel was banned, most likely from a racy segment between Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes, and Jennifer Barlow. The segment featured RVD bragging about his PPV wins over Brian Cage and Daga at Hard to Kill. During the celebration, Forbes and her girlfriend joined him for a celebration, using whipped cream to cover their bodies (with several parts blurred out) while also making out with one another.

Impact Wrestling has since deleted the video from their YouTube channel.

RVD made reference to what happened earlier this week, writing on Twitter, "New T-shirt idea - "Rob Ban Dam" Yeah or nah? #ImpactWrestling #rvd #katieforbes @AXSTV"

Violating Twitch's guidelines about sexual content is likely the reason Impact's channel was taken down, below are Twitch's rules about what can't be posted on its platform:

"We restrict content that involves nudity or is sexual in nature, and are committed to ensuring that Twitch is not used for sexual exploitation or violence... While we understand that some nudity or sexual content might be intended for educational, scientific, artistic, newsworthy, or academic purposes, we restrict this content due to the diversity in age and cultural backgrounds of our global community. We may, in limited educational and artistic contexts, make pre-approved exceptions to these policies."

Impact Wrestling has yet to comment, and is still currently banned from Twitch.