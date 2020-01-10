As we speculated before at this link, Bobby Roode made his return during tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.
Tonight's SmackDown main event saw King Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler defeat The Usos by DQ after Roman Reigns attacked Corbin at ringside following an earlier incident. The match also saw The Revival interfere on Corbin's behalf. Reigns went to put Corbin through the announce table but Roode attacked him from out of nowhere. SmackDown went off the air with Reigns under a bunch of debris after Roode, Corbin and Ziggler put him through the announce table.
WWE announced back on December 10 that Roode and Primo Colón had been suspended for 30 days due to their first violations of the WWE Wellness Policy. Roode's suspension was up today, and WWE brought him back as soon as he was eligible. The storyline reason for Roode's absence was the stretcher job beatdown that Reigns delivered back on the November 29 SmackDown show. There had been some speculation on WWE keeping Roode out until the Royal Rumble Match later this month.
Below are a few shots from tonight's main event and Roode's return at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana:
