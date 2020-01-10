It will be interesting to see if Robert Roode is brought back to WWE SmackDown this week.

As noted, Roode and Primo Colón were suspended for 30 days due to their first violations of the WWE Wellness Policy. The suspensions were announced back on December 10, which would make Roode eligible to return on tonight's SmackDown episode from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The storyline reason for Roode's absence is the beating he took from Roman Reigns on the November 29 SmackDown episode, which ended with Roode leaving in an ambulance. Roode had been aligned with Dolph Ziggler and King Baron Corbin in the storylines, as they battled Reigns. Daniel Bryan and The Usos, who returned last Friday, are also now in that mix.

There's no word yet on if WWE will bring Roode back to the storylines as soon as he's eligible, or if they might save his return for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match later this month. Stay tuned for updates and join us later tonight for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.