As noted, tonight's WWE NXT tapings and tonight's AEW tapings opened up with ten-bell salutes to WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who has passed away at the age of 75.

Above is WWE's full video of the ten-bell salute from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL, which was led by Alicia Taylor. Below is the graphic that was shown on the USA Network as NXT hit the air, and AEW's Twitter graphic on Johnson, which was shown on TNT as tonight's Dynamite episode hit the air. AEW announcer Jim Ross also mentioned Johnson's passing as Dynamite hit the air.

Stay tuned for more on Johnson's passing, including comments from his son, The Rock, and others. You can click here for WWE's statement on Johnson's passing, and you can click here for comments from the NWA, Rey Mysterio, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and many others.