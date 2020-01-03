- Above is the full 4.5 hour stream of WWE's Top 10 matches of 2019, featuring Paige as the host. The matches were selected by the WWE website editorial staff. This same special can also be found on the WWE Network. You can click here for the full list of matches featured.

- The full ninth season of WWE and E!'s Total Divas is now available for viewing on the WWE Network. This season featured Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Nia Jax, Natalya, Naomi, and Carmella, plus The Bella Twins in guest roles.

You can click here for our report on the season nine viewership. Below is WWE's announcement on the latest Network addition:

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter this evening to hype tonight's WWE SmackDown main event on FOX. Reigns will team with Daniel Bryan to face King Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

"I know we just started the year, but I'll give you a heads up how #Smackdown ends...#BigDog and DB celebrating a win," Reigns wrote.

Ziggler also tweeted on the match and wrote, "BIG SURPRISE, we are the main event again! rotate that cast of wrestlemania main-eventers with no friends all you want, there is no show without evil! *this convo is now muted*"

As noted, the first SmackDown of 2020 will also feature a three-team match for the women's division with Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

I know we just started the year, but I'll give you a heads up how #Smackdown ends...#BigDog and DB celebrating a win. https://t.co/ivS6BPh6wo — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 3, 2020