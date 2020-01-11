WWE is going out of their way to not promote Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley's name in any way, shape or form now that he works for a rival. In a recent YouTube video highlighting the top debuts, WWE included The Shield's 2012 Survivor Series debut but they edited out Michael Cole saying Ambrose's name.

Ryback is familiar with WWE editing out or trying to erase former Superstars as a similar thing happened to him. He discussed that with Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri on his Big Guy podcast.

"I know when I left, they came out with a book," recalled Ryback. "They did a cartoon comic thing with The Shield and I remember people messaging me where they actually edited me out physically and put a generic guy with a singlet and long hair being power bombed with no mention of my name or even presence in that. So, it's not unheard of, it's just odd because you can see him in the thing."

This type of behavior is one of the many issues that Ryback has a problem with as he doesn't always agree with the way WWE does business. It's one thing to edit out Chris Benoit, but it seems unnecessary to go out of your way to edit out Ambrose's name but Ryback says that's just par for the course with WWE.

"That is what they do, little petty s**t man because they know it's just taking a little stab at him. They can say, oh, it was an accident, we didn't mean to do that. Triple H saying, oh, I don't know how that happened, but they know exactly what they are doing in all of that. They know it's going to irk Dean Ambrose a little bit, so that is all that it is, just petty bulls**t," said Ryback.

"They don't care about anyone. This whole playground was built for Vince McMahon to make as much money as possible. The fans are starting to see it, the wrestlers realize it really quickly. It's all just a game. None of it makes sense, none of it matters. All that matters is how can Vince McMahon make as much money as possible off of the human lives that he has that are so devoted to pro wrestling. That is all the game is for him over there. There is no emotional connection or nothing. He used those guys to make more money. That is the little stuff that they do."

