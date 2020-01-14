A couple of weeks ago Sami Callihan defeated Ken Shamrock and then seemingly stole Shamrock's nickname of "The World's Most Dangerous Man." The former Impact World Champion discussed his encounter with Shamrock when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I spit in that old man's face and proved why I'm The World's Most Dangerous Man," Callihan said before rattling off the acts of violence he's been responsible for. "I'm pretty sure that's my moniker to give away now, not his."

He then talked about how "The Nature Boy" moniker was already used before Ric Flair, but Flair just made it better.

"I made Ken pass out all by myself and if Ken Shamrock wants to step to me again, I'll knock his old ass out," stated Callihan. "I don't even think after Hard To Kill Ken is every gonna be able to fight again because I'm letting Madman Fulton off his leash and he's gonna tear him apart."

Callihan then talked more about his partner-in-crime, Madman Fulton, who was Sawyer Fulton while in NXT.

"He's supremely under-appreciated. He really got down in the dumps being somewhere else that pushed and pushed and never got to become what he could be. Then coming to Ohio and Impact, I feel like the sky's the limit for Madman Fulton. I think in the next year or two he's gonna be one of the top guys in pro wrestling," Callihan said before adding that if he and Fulton fought then they'd both have to scratch and claw as neither is easily intimidated.

Going back to Callihan's match with Shamrock, the UFC Hall of Famer did make Callihan tap while the ref was down. However, Callihan disputes the notion that he was giving up.

"I was trying to get my bearings and get a hold of the canvas so I could get myself to the ropes because I know ring awareness," Callihan said before pointing to the record books as he won the match.

Rich Swann was offered a spot in oVe last year but declined the invitation. Callihan talked about his relationship with Swann who is someone he's known since he was a teenager.

"Things are going great and that's what pisses me off the most. As much as I wanna hate on Rich Swann, you really can't," admitted Callihan. "At the end of the day he's one of the most talented individuals in this business, not just as a wrestler but in anything he tries. He's good at anything he tries to do and he's a guy who'll mess around and probably become an triple crown champion in Impact Wrestling.

Callihan's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. In the full interview Callihan discusses his run as Impact World Champion, why he doesn't like the phrase "intergender wrestling", bringing the best out of his opponents through violence, wanting another match with Eddie Edwards and more.

