- WWE just released this tribute video for Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75. There has been no cause of death released as of this writing, but Johnson was reportedly sick with a flu-like illness for a few weeks before passing away at his home in Lutz, FL on Wednesday.

You can click here to read the tribute posted earlier today by his son, The Rock.

- Nigel McGuinness did not work the announce table at tonight's WWE NXT UK TV tapings in York, England. The episodes taped to air on the WWE Network later this month were called by Tom Phillips and Aiden English. Phillips usually calls NXT UK shows with McGuinness.

Nigel also missed this week's main NXT episode on the USA Network as Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix called the action. Mauro noted that Nigel was on vacation and enjoying some time off after working the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event last Sunday, and said he would be back next Wednesday. Nigel did call the two matches that aired on this week's NXT UK episode, with Phillips, but that's because they were taped before Takeover. The rest of the show was a Takeover recap show.

You can click here for full spoilers from today's NXT UK TV tapings.

- Sasha Banks took to Twitter today and had fans talking with a post that some saw as The Boss putting herself up there with The Beast, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Banks simply wrote, "Sasha Lesnar."

Banks will be in action on tonight's WWE SmackDown as she faces Lacey Evans. Stay tuned for live coverage at 8pm ET. You can see her full tweet below: