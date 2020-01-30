WWE star Scott Dawson's tweet about how WWE sees tag team wrestling caught the attention of AEW star Joey Janela.

Dawson tweeted a clip of The Revival with the caption, "Tag Team Wrestling doesn't draw money."

Joey Janela replied, "In @AEWrestling it does..."

Last year in April, WWE reportedly offered The Revival $500,000 a year for five years, but they turned it down. Their contracts are expected to expire around April, though Dash Wilder had 10 weeks added to his contract because of the time he missed in 2017.

Below you can read their tweets: