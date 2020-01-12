Last night, Scott Dawson of The Revival let fans know they were apparently taking a break.

"Guys, it's time to go away for a while until we get everything figured out. See ya soon," Dawson wrote.

The Revival's WWE contracts are expected to expire around April, although Wilder's reportedly had 10 weeks added on due to the time he missed with a broken jaw in 2017.

It's been no secret they haven't been thrilled with how they - and the tag division - has been handled in WWE. They reportedly turned down an offer from WWE for $500,000 a year for five years last April.

Over the past year, the tag team has teased wanting to have matches with teams like The Young Bucks, and even wanting a bout against the new IWGP Tag Team Champions David Finlay and Juice Robinson.

Earlier this month, Wilder also tweeted out, "2017 was a wash. 2018 we got our groove back. 2019 we took control back. 2020 we change everything."

The Revival and WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat had teased a match over the last few weeks, but there doesn't look to be anything to that if The Revival is indeed going away.