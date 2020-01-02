As we've noted at this link and this link, there has been speculation The Revival facing WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat in 2020 after recent back & forths between the groups on Twitter, and an altercation between Booker, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder during the WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show.

Booker continued the speculation during this week's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 during a segment where he, Renee Young and Christian gave their New Year's Resolutions for 2020, which you can see embedded above. Booker also said he wants to manage The Street Profits this year at some point.

"Since I am a tag team extraordinaire, a tag team specialist, 14 tag team championships throughout my reign in this business, so I'm looking forward to the tag team division getting crunk in 2020, and I might even manage The Street Profits somewhere along the year," Booker said.

Renee asked about a possible match with The Revival, and Booker said he has one match left in him. He continued, "You know what, me and my big brother, we're talking about it, we're going to be discussing that. I've got one left in me. Dawson, Wilder - don't get jacked up, sucka!"

There's no word yet on if WWE has plans for The Revival vs. Harlem Heat, or when the match might happen, but there has been speculation on WrestleMania 36 or the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month. The Rumble will be held in Houston, Texas, the home of Booker and Stevie Ray, and could help with the live crowd.