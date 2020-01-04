Fit Finlay celebrated his son David Finlay and Juice Robinson becoming the new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. Finlay and Robinson defeated Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to become the new champions at Wrestle Kingdom 14.



Fit Finlay tweeted this morning, "NEW IWGP Heavyweight tag team Champions [email protected] and Juice Robinson. Congratulations boys."

The tweet caught the attention of The Revival's Scott Dawson. Dawson replied, "We'll fight them."

Fit Finlay told the former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions, "I've always been honest with you guys. You're my second favorite tag team!!!!"

Dawson then replied to him, saying that the winner of the match gets to be Fit Finlay's real son.

As noted earlier this week, Dash Wilder wrote how this year, The Revival will change everything. Reportedly their WWE contracts are set to expire around April.

Below you can read their exchange:

