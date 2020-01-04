On night one of Wrestle Kingdom 14, former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Hiromu Takahashi, defeated Will Ospreay. Takahashi has now become the three-time holder of the title.

Back in July of 2018, Takahashi suffered an injury after landing on his head during his title defense match against Dragon Lee. Though Takahashi successfully retained the title, he had to vacate it due to confirmation that he suffered a broken neck.

In November, a well recovered Takahashi made his return to NJPW's Power Struggle to challenge Ospreay for the title.

For tomorrow night's schedule of day two of Wrestle Kingdom 14, Takahashi will team up with Ryu Lee to take on Naoki Sano and Jyushin Thunder Liger in Liger's second retirement match.







