- Above is new video from Ronda Rousey's personal YouTube channel, featuring Jackass star Steve-O. Ronda and husband Travis Browne give Steve-O a special tour of their sustainable farm at Browsey Acres. Rousey noted that she will have more Steve-O content to come.

The YouTube description for the video reads like this: "We're kicking off our smorgasbord of Steve-O content with Ronda and Trav giving the Jackass GOAT a tour of their sustainable farm Browsey Acres. He's also working on some gnarly cauliflower ear. Walk along with Ronda, Trav, and Steve as they meet the chickens, goats, donkey and the newest addition to the farm - Porter the bull. Steve-O is famously a self-described "bleeding heart veggie guy," but Ronda and Trav share a lot in common with Mr. O. The entire tour features an interesting discussion on the ethics of meat and working towards a cruelty-free and healthier, self-sustaining lifestyle. GOAT Walk and more coming with Steve-O soon!"

- As noted earlier on Tuesday at this link, WWE announced that the following 6 new recruits have reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to begin working under their developmental deals - former Mae Young Classic competitor and veteran talent Mercedes Martinez, Emily Andzulis of NBC and The Rock's Titan Games, former NFL player Anthony Francis, indie wrestler Jake Atlas from Stephanie McMahon's "Undercover Boss" episode, former Cirque du Soleil performer "Iking" Sidney Bateman, former college basketball player Zechariah Smith.

Martinez took to Twitter and commented on how she's worked for this moment for 19 years.

"See that SMILE??!!! who says dreams cant become a reality?!! I worked for this moment for 19yrs!! I'm where I'm SUPPOSED to be at this moment in time. Sacrifice, determination, hardwork, motivation, & staying humble got me here. THANK YOU [Puerto Rico flag emoji] [rainbow flag emoji] [heart emoji] @WWEUniverse @WWENXT," she wrote.

Martinez will be in action on this week's WWE NXT episode as she competes in the Battle Royal with Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart and Xia Li. The winner will go on to challenge NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at the "Takeover: Portland" event in mid-February.

You can see the full tweet from Martinez below:

- WWE and Seth Rollins are really pushing his new "Monday Night Messiah" nickname now. Rollins recently changed his Twitter bio and it now reads like this, "Visionary. Leader. Monday Night Messiah."

Furthermore, WWE Shop has released a new "Monday Night Messiah" t-shirt that has a religious feel to it.

Rollins re-tweeted the graphic used on the shirt and wrote, "This is my new favorite thing."

You can see the new gear in the related tweets below: