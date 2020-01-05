AEW star Shawn Spears tweeted this afternoon about wanting to wrestle NJPW star, "Switchblade" Jay White.

Spears wrote, "Hey Switchblade, We should wrestle sometime. Sincerely yours, The Chairman."

Jay White recently lost the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to Tetsuya Naito on the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 14. The second night, he defeated Kota Ibushi.

Jay hasn't responded yet to his request.

Below you can read Spears' request: