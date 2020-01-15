WWE has found a new home for U.K. programming in BT Sport. Sheamus and several other WWE stars are in the U.K. to celebrate the move and hespoke with Sports Keeda about his hiatus from in-ring competition that sparked rumors about a possible retirement.

"It's something that's always in the back of your mind. It's no secret that I had a couple of issues physically, a few injuries, because it is physical what we do," Sheamus said. "And then my style as well, it trebles that, you know? There were a couple times when I thought, 'Will I make it back in there?' Especially when I got a concussion in that match after WrestleMania."

Sheamus made a return on the January 3rd episode of Smackdown where he took out Shorty G after he was attacked by The Revival. He will be making an unofficial return to the ring against Andrade at the launch party. The match would mark his first in-ring match in nine months. Sheamus discussed what he has done to try to get in wrestling shape for his in-ring return.

"But I used that time really well, I went to physiotherapy, went to boxing, kickboxing. I got myself in the best shape possible, dropped 40 lbs," Sheamus said. "I feel better, look better, and I've never been hungrier to get back in the ring. For me, the first ten years were just a warm-up. This is the real deal now. I'm just starting, mate. I'm telling you, by body feels amazing. I feel better at 42 than I did at 32."

