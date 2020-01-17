Since debuting on the WWE main roster in 2009, Sheamus has had quite a career; multi-time WWE Champion, United States Champion, Tag Team Champion, King of the Ring winner. Even with spinal stenosis, the 41-year-old has managed to keep it together. One of the most talked-about aspects of his career is his look.

Sheamus already had a unique look before going through a drastic change in 2015. With a mohawk and braided beard, he looked like a true heel. Speaking with talkSPORT, Sheamus revealed that WWE wanted to change his look for this return by having him wear suspenders and sport a small moustache.

"Mate, I got these notebooks of ideas from creative with like, a small moustache, and suspenders and my hair go over to the side," Sheamus stated. "It looked almost exactly like Jack Gallagher from 205 Live and I said 'you know, we have a person who looks just like this here, right?' Man, if I did any of it any of those pictures, I'd just be done! I would have been toast. The amount of slaggings (abuse) I would have gotten... and that would have just been off my granny! It was just terrible."

Following a successful team-up with Cesaro as The Bar, Sheamus needed time to heal in 2019 due to a concussion, among other injuries. This past November, he sported his old look in vignettes before returning to action this month, attacking Shorty G. The idea of letting things go and returning back to ones roots was one of the primary reasons for the change.

"We just went so far with the Mohawk," Sheamus went on to say. "The Mohawk was done. I thought about it and, creatively, myself and a guy I work with called Ray, we just talked about it and it was like [debuting the mohawk] so shocking, you know, and I got that reaction 'you look stupid' and stuff and it was a great reaction. It was completely different because we we just hit a roadblock with whatever it was. You can't go further than that.

"So it made sense. People were asking on the channel, on social media – bring back the old Sheamus. So, I did. I wanted to bring back the old music too, but some things you can get and some things you can't. But yeah, it's very important, especially the spirit of the Celtic Warrior. That kick-ass, Celtic Warrior vibe. It made sense."