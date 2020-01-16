Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Champion Sheamus returned to action this week at a special "house party" celebrating WWE's new partnership with BT Sport. BT Sport is now the home for WWE programming in the U.K. and Ireland after WWE's 30+ year partnership with Sky Sports ended last month.

Sheamus defeated Andrade at the event. It was his first match since the post-WrestleMania 35 episode of SmackDown Live, where he teamed with Cesaro and Drew McIntrye in a losing effort to The New Day.

Sheamus also returned to television earlier this month, saving Shorty G from an attack by The Revival. After making the save, Sheamus planted Shorty G with a Brogue Kick.

Also at the event, Charlotte Flair defeated Nikki Cross while Ilja Dragunov and Moustache Mountain defeated Gallus.

You can check out videos of Sheamus' return match below.

Photo courtesy of Gary Cassidy / SportsKeeda

And as if the party wasn't enough we're being treated to Sheamus vs Andrade#WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/B5EvXy67Uv — Sun Sport (@SunSport) January 15, 2020