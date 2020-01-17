Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks will be joining Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza in the Fatal 4 Way title match at the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide event.

Tonight's NXT UK TV tapings in York, England saw Devlin defeat Ligero to qualify for the match. Banks then defeated The Brian Kendrick to qualify. You can click here for full spoilers from the tapings.

Scott qualified for the Fatal 4 Way by defeating Tyler Breeze and Lio Rush in a Triple Threat on this week's NXT episode.

WWE Worlds Collide takes place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas during WWE Royal Rumble Weekend. The big event will air live on the WWE Network at 7pm ET with NXT vs. NXT UK matches.

Below is the current Worlds Collide card:

NXT Women's Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Cruiserweight Title

Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Angel Garza (c)

Imperium (NXT UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor

Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa)