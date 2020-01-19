Here are spoilers from yesterday's Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Mexico City (h/t Lucha Central). Night one spoilers can be found here.

The big news from the show was Jordynne Grace defeating Taya Valkyrie to win the Impact Knockouts Championship. Valkyrie's record run as champion will end at 377 days. She won the title at last January's Impact Wrestling Homecoming PPV.

Below are the rest of the results:

* Daga and Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated oVe (Dave Crist & Jake Crist)

* Ace Austin defeated Tommy Dreammer (Street Fight Match)

* Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie (c) (Impact Knockouts Championship)

* Pagano defeated Luster the Legend

* Rob Van Dam (with Katie Forbes) defeated Joey Ryan

* Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards

* TJP defeated Hijo del Vikingo

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Adam Thornstowe

* Moose defeated Taurus

* Madman Fulton defeated Daga

* The Rascalz defeated Dinastia, Draztick, and Iron Kid