The USA Network has announced a second season for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin's "Straight Up Steve Austin" show.

The interview-based series will return to TV some time this summer, featuring 8 thirty-minute episodes. Austin's guests for the second season will be announced soon.

The ratings success of the first season was recently touted by USA and credited with their overall successful 2019. The show was 2019's #1 new unscripted cable series for men in the 25-54 demographic and the key 18-49 demographic. The first season featured Stone Cold hanging out with such guests as RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., singer and actor Trace Adkins, and others. You can click here for our ratings report on the season.

Above is the teaser video for the second season and below is USA's full announcement: