NJPW has just announced that Suzuki-gun members Zack Sabre Jr. and El Desperado will be coming to Lion's Break Project 3.
Lion's Break Project 3 will take place at WrestleCon on April 2 in Tampa, Florida.
Already announced for the event were Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, and Alex Coughlin.
NJPW will be announcing more wrestlers and matches at a later date.
Below you can read NJPW's announcement:
