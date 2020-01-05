SHO and YOH won the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship against El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori at tonight's Wrestle Kingdom 14. This is SHO and YOH's fourth time winning the titles. Phantasmo and Ishimori won them in June.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can check out the title change in the images below:
