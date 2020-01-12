Taya Valkyrie retained the Impact Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace and ODB at tonight's Impact Hard to Kill in Dallas.

Afterwards, Valkyrie spoke to the media and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked her what she thought about the Tessa Blanchard controversy and what should happen if Blanchard beats Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship.

While Valkyrie side-stepped the controversy, she wants a Title vs. Title match if Blanchard becomes the Impact World Champion later tonight.

"The only thing I have to say about Tessa Blanchard is if she wins tonight I'm the number one person to take her on," Valkyrie said. "I think I proved again tonight that I'm the number one woman in this company and that's the only thing I want to touch on with Tessa Blanchard. She had something on her mind, I did what I came to do. If she's able to do what she says she's gonna do, then it'll be me and her: championship vs. championship."

You can hear Taya's comments in the video below. Be sure to check out our coverage of tonight's show!