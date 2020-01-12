Tessa Blanchard is the new Impact World Champion after defeating Sami Callihan via pinfall at tonight's Impact Hard to Kill PPV in Dallas, Texas.

The PPV ended relatively quickly as Blanchard celebrated with the title, but she spoke to the live crowd about her win.

"Over the past eight months this has been my life, Sami and oVe has been the thorn in my side, and tonight, we did it," Blanchard said. "Nobody, nobody in this life is perfect. We're all human. And it doesn't matter what you say about me it doesn't matter what you call me. I have one of the strongest minds that I've ever known. So, whenever you come for me, you come for all of these people. I am now the standard bearer of Impact Wrestling. And man or woman, pound for pound, I am one of the best in the world and I am now your World Champion!"

Blanchard looked to somewhat address the recent controversy about her that came to light on social media yesterday.

Impact didn't have Blanchard talk at yesterday's Media Day.

Tonight, a handful of other PPV winners weren't available to speak to the media after their respective matches. Blanchard also didn't have a presser after her big victory.