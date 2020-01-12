Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill will take place later tonight at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. One of the featured matches is Impact World Champion Sami Callihan defending the title against Tessa Blanchard.

Yesterday was the media day for the show and Blanchard was originally scheduled to participate in a Q&A. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman was at the event and reported that Blanchard did not speak to the media.

This was likely due to a story that came to light on social media yesterday about Blanchard and another wrestler during their time in Japan.

Blanchard initially tweeted out, "Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen."

This led to NWA World Women's Champion Allysin Kay bringing up the story in question, "Remember when you spat in a black woman's face and called her the N-word in Japan? Was that you "supporting women"? The AUDACITY of this tweet."

Kay said she was given permission by the individual, Puerto Rican wrestler Black Rose, to make it public. Blanchard said it was "not true."

"The reason I've never said anything until now is because it wasn't my story to tell," Kay wrote. "I made it clear to La Rosa that I had her back, and today was the day she gave me permission. You can't force someone to come forward, but you can be there for them. THAT is 'supporting women.'"

The floodgates were opened after this as other wrestlers including: Chelsea Green, Isla Dawn, Rebel, Shanna, Big Swole, and others shared some of their experiences involving Blanchard.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of tonight's PPV, beginning at 8 pm ET. We're also on hand at the event to provide updates via our Twitter account.