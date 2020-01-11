NWA World Women's Champion Allysin Kay, Chelsea Green, and Priscilla Kelly took to Twitter, blasting Tessa Blanchard after the Impact start tweeted out, "Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen."

NXT Superstar Chelsea Green responded, "You've consistently put down, bullied, and belittled countless female coworkers, including me. Is that support?"

Blanchard has since responded to Green's bully comment, writing, "I've never been anything but kind to u. I've dealt with mean girls since I started...not saying I'm a saint, hell I've had my ups & downs & I've made silly decisions...Such is life. u have ZERO merit in your comments...Instead putting me down here for a little clout...you've got my #!"

Kay brought up claims about Blanchard during a trip to Japan, "Remember when you spat in a black woman's face and called her the N-word in Japan? Was that you 'supporting women'? The AUDACITY of this tweet." Green responded to Kay with a .gif that said, "I remember that."

In regards to Kay's story, Blanchard wrote, "Not true. That's my statement and the most attention I'll give it because of how actually ridiculous it is."

Puerto Rican wrestler, Black Rose, has since responded, thanking Kay and Green, while also saying the story happened in 2017. Rose worked for Stardom in 2015 and 2017. Blanchard also worked for Stardom in 2016 and 2017.

"@Sienna & @ImChelseaGreen Thank you so much!...That story!...Yes, that's happens on Japan 2017! If Tessa Blanchard do not Remember it...Can I! I am not a mean girl with any coworkers around the world. Be kind of #racist is not ridiculous is a #sickness."

Additional wrestlers have chimed in over the last couple hours, including NXT UK's Isa Dawn writing to Blanchard, "As someone who experienced your bullying firsthand, received regular verbal abuse, was spat on, had rumours spread about me, dealt with multiple attempts by you to blacklist me from other companies, (plus more), I just pray you now follow your own advice."

Fellow Impact star, Moose, was in support of Blanchard, writing to both Kay and Green, "I guess you and @ImChelseaGreen are absolute angels with a clean past. The timing of these tweets from you guys shows a lot about your characters."

I've never been anything but kind to u. I've dealt with mean girls since I started..not saying I'm a saint, hell I've had my ups&downs & Ive made silly decisions...Such is life. u have ZERO merit in your comments..Instead putting me down here for a little clout...you've got my #! https://t.co/wBxvnnUx4G — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 11, 2020

Remember when you spat in a black woman's face and called her the N-word in Japan? Was that you "supporting women"? The AUDACITY of this tweet https://t.co/P49uNWsqIH — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) January 11, 2020

not true. That's my statement and the most attention I'll give it because of how actually ridiculous it is. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 11, 2020

@Sienna & @ImChelseaGreen Thank you so Much!!!!.......

That Story!!!!.... Yes, that's happens on Japan 2017!!! If @Tessa_Blanchard do not Remember it ... Can I!..



I am not a Mean Girl with any Coworkers around the world .



Be kind of #racist is not ridiculous is a #sickness https://t.co/wGnSnmNhvg — La Black Rose from Puerto Rico (@LaAbusadoradePR) January 11, 2020

As someone who experienced your bullying firsthand, received regular verbal abuse, was spat on, had rumours spread about me, dealt with multiple attempts by you to blacklist me from other companies, (plus more), I just pray you now follow your own advice. https://t.co/MWtmUKLOyf — Isla Dawn (@IslaDawn) January 11, 2020

I guess you and @ImChelseaGreen are absolute angels with a clean past. The timing of these tweets from you guys shows a lot about your characters. https://t.co/LPCeiLowzJ — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) January 11, 2020

Michael Burmy contributed to this article.