WWE HOFer Bully Ray Identifies Problem With Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu Feud

WWE legend Bully Ray has pointed out a few things that are missing from the Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu feud.

Ray said that the Reigns-Fatu storyline is good, but feels Fatu has still not fully captured the audience's attention. He argued that Oba Femi has received louder cheers from fans despite only recently debuting on the main roster. He believes WWE is trying to recreate the original Bloodline storyline, but feels it is missing key characters that made it successful.

"I think it's going good, but I can't say anything better than good. Jacob is doing a good job, but he's not connecting on all levels with the people because he's standing across from the guy that the WWE Universe loves and respects, because he's been in 11 main events at WrestleMania. He's been the guy, and even when he was a heel, we were still acknowledging him. It's gonna be an uphill battle," he said on "Busted Open." "They're trying to recapture that OG Bloodline stuff, and I don't think you can do it again. It's not going to happen, and there's a big piece of that puzzle that they don't have at their disposal, and that's Paul Heyman."

Ray stated that Fatu's character has not been fully understood by the audience and that there's still a lot that has to be done for him to showcase it. He feels fans being completely invested in Reigns' character may be a stumbling block for Fatu.

"We know the strength of Roman's character. I think the strength of Jacob's character is still developing. I don't know the different layers to Jacob Fatu. I know that he's very focused because he needs to win for his family, and that belt is his salvation and how he's gonna feed his kids. And now I know a little bit more about the Tongan Death Grip. But how do I invest that much emotion in Jacob Fatu when I'm so emotionally invested in Roman Reigns?" he asked.

Reigns and Fatu will fight it out for the first time at this weekend's Backlash PLE, where the former's World Heavyweight title will be on the line.