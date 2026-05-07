Backstage Report On When Blake Monroe Is Expected To Appear On WWE SmackDown

Former AEW star Blake Monroe has been called up to WWE's main roster, and a new report has revealed when she could be expected to debut.

There's a sea of change on the WWE main roster, with several stars from "WWE NXT" being promoted to "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." Stars like Oba Femi and Trick Williams have already made an immediate impact, while another name who could soon leave her mark on those brands is Monroe. Following a recent vignette teasing her arrival on the main roster, a report from "PW Insider" has revealed more details about when she could potentially appear, claiming that she will likely debut by the end of the month. They caveated that statement by noting that plans could, of course, change.

Monroe debuted in WWE last June and quickly rose through the ranks in the developmental brand. She won the NXT Women's North American Championship a few months later and held the title for several weeks before losing it following a botched finish. Earlier this year, Monroe stated that she's in no hurry to be called up to the main roster, explaining how there is a separate, dedicated fanbase for "NXT."

Monroe hasn't featured on the developmental brand over the last two weeks, with her last appearance coming on the April 21 edition, where she lost to NXT Women's North American Champion Tatum Paxley in a Casket match.