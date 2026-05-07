Nikki & Brie Bella Comment On WWE Departure Of Kairi Sane

The Bella Twins have opined on the recent WWE releases, particularly that of Kairi Sane, and speculated on what could be the reason for her exit.

WWE, once again, let go of many of its stars following WrestleMania, and one of the surprises in that list was Sane, who was being featured prominently in the storyline involving Asuka and IYO Sky. Nikki, on "The Nikki & Brie Show," discussed rumors that Sane's release was down to her wanting to return to Japan.

"The cuts are always hard," Nikki began. "So, it's all over the internet that her contract was up, and she wanted to go back to Japan. I don't know what truth is in that. I know it gives me goosebumps, too. I don't know what truth is in that. And maybe she was thinking like, 'Oh, we were going to have our Mania match and end it there,' which I was bummed that they didn't have their Mania match 'cause the whole time all of his talent thought they were going to have a triple threat, right? We all thought they were going to have a triple threat at WrestleMania. And I think they were going to end up doing it at Backlash because of the involvement in the other match."

Brie responded by stating that Sane's return to Japan is the only explanation for her exit.

"To be honest, that only makes sense," Brie said. "Well, you know what, a lot of people [who] are from out of this country, I'm sure at some point they miss their families and they miss their way of life. So it's understandable."

There have been reports that Sane's exit could be down to her wanting to return to her homeland, but she seemingly dismissed such suggestions with a post she made on social media following her release. Fans have bombarded WWE on social media and clamored for WWE to bring her back, but it seems unlikely it will happen.