Former WWE Star On Oba Femi: 'Quite Possibly The Strongest Person I've Ever Wrestled'

Oba Femi's ascent to the top on the WWE main roster has been swift, and it's no surprise to many who have come against him, with former WWE star Donovan Dijak claiming him to be the strongest wrestler he's faced.

Femi continued his winning streak on this past week's "WWE Raw," where Otis answered his Open Challenge. During the match, the former NXT Champion effortlessly lifted the 330-pound Otis and delivered his signature Fall From Grace finisher. Dijak, a former opponent of Femi, later posted a clip from their match alongside Josh Briggs at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024, where Femi lifted both men onto his shoulders before hitting a Death Valley Driver. After this week's "Raw," Dijak declared that Femi is the strongest man he has ever stepped into the ring with.

"We spent days workshopping this spot because Oba is quite possibly the strongest person I've ever wrestled and I desperately wanted to showcase that as creatively as possible," he said.

We spent days workshopping this spot because Oba is quite possibly the strongest person I've ever wrestled and I desperately wanted to showcase that as creatively as possible. https://t.co/UIsHwR9Drs — DONOVAN DIJAK (@DijakFYE) May 6, 2026

Femi emerged victorious on both occasions– the triple threat match against Dominik Dijakovic and Josh Briggs, as well as his more recent clash with Otis. The "Raw" star will likely continue his Open Challenge on the red brand, but as of this writing, he doesn't have a match scheduled for this weekend's Backlash premium live event.