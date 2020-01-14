Last night on Raw, Buddy Murphy turned heel and joined Seth Rollins' new stable. Following his fourth straight televised loss to Aleister Black, Murphy sat at ringside against the barrier until the end of the show. He ended up helping Rollins and the Authors of Pain beat Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show to become the fourth member of Rollins' stable.

According to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Rey Mysterio is still expected to be joining the babyface team against Rollins' crew. His program with Andrade for the United States Title is just to fill time until Andrade moves on to his next challenger.

Dave Meltzer went on to report that The Big Show was not meant to be involved in the storyline for the long-term. With Mysterio currently feuding with Andrade, the face side was down a man and Big Show was brought in as a favor to get through this period. However, with Murphy joining the heel side, the babyfaces are still down a man once Mysterio joins them, so Big Show may be sticking around for longer than originally planned.

Mysterio is currently scheduled to face Andrade in a ladder match next week on Raw for the U.S. Title.

