Recently on The New Day: Feel The Power, WWE Superstars Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods conducted a social media Q&A session. Among many other things, the trio discussed their dream opponents as singles and six-man tag teams.

According to Kingston, facing WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels at WWE WrestleMania is his dream match. The elder statesman of The New Day went on to shared his opinion that 'HBK' is the greatest professional wrestler of all time.

"My ideal match or dream match of all time would be going up against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania, okay?" Kingston said. "Shawn Michaels, to me, is the greatest to ever do it. I feel like I've said it in a million different interviews, but I'll say it again here: I've never seen him have a bad match. And most of the matches that he is in, they are not good - they are great. So to me, he's the greatest of all time. So growing up, that's what I'd always want. I'd envision myself at WrestleMania wrestling for the title against Shawn Michaels."

On the subject of dream opponents, Woods named 2 Cold Scorpio with an honorable mention to action film star and martial artist Jackie Chan.

"Can we say the actual answer? So I'll take my turn if [Kingston] doesn't have an answer [for dream opponents for New Day as a group]. So my one-on-one match would be 2 Cold Scorpio, the greatest [pro] wrestler of all time. Him or if Jackie Chan ever wants to get into a wrestling ring." Woods noted, "[Scorpio] might be better now than he was. He's so nasty!"

Woods shared funny a story of the one time he met Scorpio. Apparently, Wrestling Inc.'s own Matt Morgan ruined Woods's chance to roll around in the ring with the former Flash Funk.

"Okay, so my only story of meeting him, is I was doing extra work, I think I was 19 years old," Woods recalled. "Obviously, when you're coming in as an extra, your suit is baggy, you're like, 'oh, I don't know what to do - I'm in college! I want to wrestle!', and you say 'hi' to everybody. And I saw him sitting in a folding chair in, like, a random place in the arena. Like, there's not reason that chair should have been there. No reason he should have been sitting here. His suit is straight up, like, pimp suit. And I was like, 'do you know what? I don't know if I'll have another chance, to do this,' so I walk up to him. I introduced myself and I said, 'I was wondering if you had any time if you wouldn't mind rolling around in the ring with me because you're my favorite guy and I would just love to learn anything from you.' And he looks at me and he goes, 'man, I don't even know you!' And I legit, the fear set in me, and I was like, 'uh, that's how we can get to know each other.' He goes, 'I'll meet you out there in 10 minutes.' And I was like, '[gasps] yes!'

He comes out there and we lock up and he takes and arm and then [sighs] Matt Morgan goes, 'hey Scorp, can you show me some arm stuff?' And [Scorpio] is like, 'yeah, what do you want?' And [Morgan] is like, 'you know, something that I can show off my size with.' [Scorpio] looks at me and he's like, 'sorry, man.' And I'm like, 'oh no, what's happening?' I didn't understand, so [Scorpio] shows [Morgan] a knuckle lock where he raised brother all the way over his head and then he would, like, cut my legs out from underneath me while I was 7 feet in the air. And he did it like 3 or 4 times, and I'm like, 'okay, this sucks, but Scorp's still here,' so I'm like, 'maybe he'll, like, do it one more time and then I'll get to go back to do what I really want to do.' And then, he kept doing it, and Scorp got bored of it and left, and I stayed with Matt Morgan, and the whole time I'm thinking about what could have been. Like, maybe we would have been good friends or maybe he would have taken me under his wing. So later, years and years later, I tell Matt Morgan this story and he goes, 'oh my God, man. I'm so sorry! He took me out to dinner that night. Every time I see him, he apologizes for it, so I'm like, 'do you know what? It came back around.'"

As for dream opponents for The New Day, Woods named The Undisputed Era and The Elite [thee, thee Elite]. Of note, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks recently revealed that a match versus The New Day almost happened.

"Obviously, as a group, we haven't gone up against The Undisputed Era, so I would love that. But one that is more of a fantasy that probably won't happen - I hope it does at some point - would be going up against The Elite. Dope. So specifically, Kenny [Omega] and The [Young] Bucks. So essentially, we had a taste of it. We went up against them in a Street Fighter competition at E3. We were bringing [pro] wrestling worlds together. We were having companies collide and showing them that everyone could have a good time and wrestling should be wrestling for the sake of the people's entertainment and that's what we're doing." Woods added, "that's what this is all about and it would entertain the absolute hell out of me to be able to wrestle those boys."

Big E named NJPW's Shingo Takagi and WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg as his dream opponents. The muscle of The New Day claimed that he would like faction to have trios match against Goldberg and clones of 'Da Man'.

"My turn. This is an answer that I've answered many times, but my dream match - why are y'all snickering? How dare you snicker. I'm talking about a match that means a lot to me and you want to sit here and make jokes and laugh and giggle like school girls? Teeheeing? That's what you're doing, teeheeing. If I ever were to have a dream match, it would be against the one, the only, Goldberg! That's right! I don't want to hear y'all talk about work rate and jumping off the ramp and moonsaults! I don't care about any of that, ya heard? Y'all want a great match? Naw, bump that. I want to see two big men with big chests and big muscles bumping meat! That's why I'm here. That's why I watched [pro] wrestling as a kid. You want your 5-star matches? You want your 30-minute classics? Not me. Big meaty men bumping meat! That's what I want to see. I'm cramping up." Big E continued, "Pop him in a cloning machine. Get in the cloning machine. Get me 3 Goldbergs and we'll have a trios match, as the kids say. Yeah, yeah, yeah, but alternate answer, Shingo in New Japan. He's nasty! Big Shingo fan."

Listen to the show here or via the embedded player below. If you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit The New Day: Feel The Power with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.