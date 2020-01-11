- Above is the full 2008 Royal Rumble match at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The final four participants were Kane, Batista, Triple and John Cena with Cena lastly eliminating Triple H.

- The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) has landed an NBC series for a comedy based on his childhood, according to Variety. Titled The Young Rock, it will feature 11 episodes and Rock will appear in every episode, which chronicles his "formative years." Johnson will executive produce under his Seven Bucks Productions.

- WWE continued to push Seth Rollins' new moniker, "The Monday Night Messiah," on its Twitter earlier today with a video of a stained glass window featuring Rollins. Rollins later retweeted it and wrote, "This is my new favorite thing." As noted, WWE has announced Monday's RAW episode will feature the first-ever "Fist Fight" six-man match with Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show vs. Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain.