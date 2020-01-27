The Rock took to Instagram last night and reacted to Drew McIntyre winning the 30-Man WWE Royal Rumble Match.

Responding to a WWE Instagram post on Drew's big main event win, The Great One took to the comments section and reacted.

"Very happy about this. I'm a big fan of DM," Rock wrote.

As noted back in 2019 at this link, McIntyre responded to more praise from The Rock.

You can see the original post with Rock's reply below: