The Rock showed off his 2020 training for his upcoming role as Black Adam. The film is set to release on December 22. Rock noted that the film will begin shooting this summer.

Below is an animation of The Rock as the DC character and photos of his training session.

"So it begins," Rock wrote on Instagram. "Kickin' off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM. This one's in my blood. Thanks to my guys @bosslogic @veliokulan for this bad ass animation. The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change. #NewEra #BlackAdam Shooting begins this summer."