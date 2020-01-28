As previously reported, Tom Phillips replaced Vic Joseph on the RAW announce team this week. Byron Saxton also returned to the RAW announce team this past Monday night.

WWE had originally added Joseph to the announce team along with Dio Maddin this past September. Maddin was removed from the team weeks later and returned to the WWE Performance Center to resume his training for an in-ring career.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that while the decision to have Phillips replace Joseph permanently was made in the last week, Saxton had been scheduled to return as the third member of the team for awhile. Jerry Lawler was originally only slated to be a member of the team for a short period, however that has changed and he is there for the "longer term."

Phillips had been battling an illness this week, but still called both The Royal Rumble and Monday's RAW. He commented on his return on Twitter, writing, "I'm sincerely grateful to everybody inside and outside of WWE that have supported me. Thank you!"

You can check out his tweet below: